Ford Family Foundation President Anne Kubisch speaks at the 2019 re-opening of the Roseburg Library. Kubisch recently announced her intent to retire in late 2023.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

Just shy of a decade of service to The Ford Family Foundation, Anne Kubisch announced she will retire as the president and chief executive officer in late 2023. Kubisch has led the foundation since 2013 and will continue to implement the strategic plan as the nonprofit organization seeks a successor.

Sanne Godrey is news editor at The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.

