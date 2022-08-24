Just shy of a decade of service to The Ford Family Foundation, Anne Kubisch announced she will retire as the president and chief executive officer in late 2023. Kubisch has led the foundation since 2013 and will continue to implement the strategic plan as the nonprofit organization seeks a successor.
“What attracted me to this position was the community building spirit embedded throughout all the foundation does,” Kubisch said. “It is the greatest honor of my career to lead this amazing organization. I love my job, my colleagues and the goals we share. I know that the foundation will carry on our ambitious work and maintain the same grounded ethos of connection and collaboration with those we serve. After all, wisdom lies in community.”
The Ford Family Foundation was established in 1957 by Kenneth W. Ford and Hallie E. Ford to give back to the rural communities they called home. Kenneth Ford built his first sawmill in 1936 and grew the company now known as Roseburg Forest Products into one of the largest privately held companies in the country. The foundation no longer has any ties to the timber industry.
“We only work in rural Oregon and northern California,” Kubisch told The News-Review earlier this year. “The reason that is important is that if you look at all philanthropy and foundations across the country, less than 5% of the resources go to rural parts of the nation. Most resources go to urban centers. So the fact that we’re committed to rural is very unusual and it comes from the fact that Kenneth and Hallie Ford made their money through a timber company and they wanted to give back to the community where they made their money — and similar communities. They specifically made this foundation set up to focus on rural.”
Kubisch is the second person to be at the helm of The Ford Family Foundation. Norm Smith, the founding president, was in the position from 1997 to 2013.
The foundation started with scholarships and in the last 25 years more than 4,700 scholarships have been awarded. It’s what the foundation is most known for, but it’s not all they do.
The foundation provides funding for programs revolving around children, families, education, health and art through unsolicited grant proposals and strategic grant making.
“Anne Kubisch led the foundation through a time of great change,” board chair Toby Luther said. “Under her leadership over the last decade, we have built the capacity of the foundation to serve our rural friends and neighbors better.”
The foundation has focused not just on providing necessary funding, but also on community building.
“The community building part is where you bring the community leaders and members together to keep moving forward,” Kubisch said. “That’s a very unique thing that this foundation does that most other foundations don’t do.”
The foundation will distribute $56 million in 2022 in four key areas: education; children, youth and families; community building; and community economic development.
“This foundation has evolved significantly under Anne’s leadership,” said Allyn Ford, former board member and son of founders Kenneth Ford and Hallie Ford. “My parents would be proud of the growth we have seen and the foundation’s commitment to serving rural communities.”
The Ford Family Foundation board of directors will start a nationwide search for a new president and CEO in early 2023.
“Anne has guided our team through a strategic planning process that will set our direction for the next 10 years of work focused on ensuring children have the family, educational and community supports they need to thrive,” Luther said. “We expect to grow our role as a champion of rural issues while maintaining our core commitment to community building in everything we do. We are incredibly grateful to Anne for her strong organizational leadership and advocacy for rural communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.