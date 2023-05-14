The annual Brew HaHa craft beer fest was hosted at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday, organized by local firefighters to help raise funds for the Treven Anspach Memorial Fund.
Treven Anspach was a student at Umpqua Community College, studying to become a firefighter and paramedic when he was killed in the Oct. 1, 2015 mass shooting that claimed the lives of nine and injured eight others.
His father, Justin Anspach, started the Treven Anspach Memorial Scholarship a year later, which is awarded to a local resident majoring in a career in first response, such as health care, law enforcement, fire service or paramedics. Now, local firefighters gather to volunteer every year, alongside local breweries, to host the Brew HaHa fundraiser in an effort to raise money for the scholarship.
“The most rewarding part is that it comes back to the kids that we’re able to help get through school,” Justin Anspach, who lives in Sutherlin and works with Douglas County Fire District No. 2, said. “If it wasn’t for this [Brew HaHa], we definitely wouldn’t be in the position that we’re at today.”
Anspach said that since 2016, upwards of 10 students have had their college education paid for through the scholarship.
“Every year they’ve had it, we’ve been here,” said Mark Nunnelee, owner of Lookingglass Brewery in Winston. “It’s a great cause for first responders, firefighters, training and whatnot. That’s the main reason, plus the camaraderie with the other brewers.”
Visitors could sample 23 different beers from a number of local breweries, eat from food trucks and dance to the sound of both live and recorded musicians, as the event lasted from 3-11 p.m. Saturday night.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.