The 41st Annual Umpqua Flatheads Roseburg Graffiti Night Cruise rolled through downtown Roseburg on Saturday, as thousands lined up along Southeast Jackson Street to take in the evening air, which was filled with the roar of engines and the smell of exhaust.
Some of the cars had just a driver, while others were packed full with nearly a dozen passengers. There were cars and trucks of all shapes and sizes — some with custom horns or custom paint jobs, while others shot fireballs from their exhaust pipes.
“I just like looking at the cars, like the ones I had when I was a kid in high school,” said Lee Johnson, who lives in Newport and travels to Roseburg every year for Graffiti Weekend.
People were set up on the sidewalks along the route hours before it began at 6 p.m. To pass the time, some read books, others got drinks from downtown bars.
At The Place, a band, Rockwork Orange, performed outside as the smell of barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers filled the air.
“It brings in a lot of people,” said Mac Barrett, owner of The Place. “It was our best day last year. People get out into the streets and dance.”
Roger Fielding, a former auto mechanic, self-described “gearhead” and member of Liberty Christian Fellowship — a church in downtown Roseburg — carried a cooler filled with ice water to hand out for free during the event.
“I love laughing and having fun,” Fielding said. “People laugh at me and I can laugh along with them. It’s just absolutely fun, I enjoy it.”
For the people in Roseburg, the Graffiti Cruise is a day like no other — one that brings the whole community together to celebrate a bygone era.
“It’s the big event of the year here,” said Patti Popham, who has lived in Roseburg for nearly 50 years and attended Graffiti events every year she can remember. “It just brings everybody out. There’s camaraderie.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
