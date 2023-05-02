Hundreds of families brought excited young children to the YMCA of Douglas County on Saturday to take part in the annual Healthy Kids Day, a nationwide event hosted by YMCA’s across the country to promote healthy living to children.
Micki Pargeter, who works with the YMCA of Douglas County, organized the event and said she wanted to approach the concept of health from more than just the physical standpoint, making sure that children take into account mental health, emotional health and intellectual health as well.
“It bothers me that good health, which is so foundational to our life, has become something that people think of as something to check off of a to-do list,” Pargeter said. “I would love to have a whole generation of kids growing up with the concept of health being a holistic experience that informs their entire day, and that it’s fun. You can have fun making good, healthy choices.”
After watching a REACH helicopter land on the pavement of the parking lot while waiting to enter the building Saturday morning, children entering the YMCA were greeted by inflatable bouncy houses, a ping-pong table, booths featuring local nonprofits and organizations, free fitted life vests for swimming and even saw a model blimp flying just over their heads.
“They’ve never seen anything like this,” said John Piri, who was flying the model blimp with a remote controller. “Seeing this thing flying over their head, it amazes them. It’s fun to see them kind of freak out.”
Piri used to work for the U.S. Navy for decades, creating model airplanes and blimps used for demonstrations in school programs. He eventually turned it into a business, West Coast Blimps & Electronics, sending thousands of model blimps to companies and universities around the world while based in southern California, before retiring and settling in Roseburg.
“I retired about 10 years ago, but I still kept the blimps so I can fly at events like this,” Piri said. “So when they wanted something for the kids, to keep them entertained, I get to come fly and have fun.”
Throughout the event, volunteers with the Roseburg Optimist Club set up a station for children to write positive affirmations about their lives, while Thundering Water, a wellness company in Roseburg, showed recipes on how to make healthy hummus and chocolate sauce to use for snacking, as the YMCA’s swimming representatives helped get children fitted for their free life vests.
“I think it’s a good thing that the community knows there are people out here trying to offer help,” said Tim Goldsworthy, who came to the event with his service dog, Jenny, to help volunteer with Thundering Water. “There’s a lot of people that search for help and can’t find it. So when we get out into the community and let people know we’re here to help in any way we can, especially health-wise, it’s a benefit for everybody.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
