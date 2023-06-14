SUTHERLIN — Douglas County’s annual Woofstock event, celebrating all things pets in the area, will return to Sutherlin on Saturday.
Teresa “Tree” Call, the chair of Umpqua Woofstock, said that upwards of 40 vendors will be present at the event, along with a number of competitions for pets to take part in and informative lectures about pet care for owners to attend.
“We’ve got a great line up this year,” Call said. “...The community is awesome. We can’t do what we do without them.”
Call said Umpqua Woofstock became a nonprofit organization last year, helping them achieve their mission of supporting pets by providing educational activities, positive experiences and assisting pet owners in times of crisis.
Registration for the event begins Saturday at 9 a.m., with the event officially beginning at 10 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. A number of attractions, like a parade, costume contest, hula hoops, frisbee toss and a relay race will take place throughout the day. A $5 entry fee is required to take part in activities and competitions.
All proceeds from the Woofstock event will go toward the Umpqua Woofstock Community Relief fund, which the organization said provides assistance to family pets in the community when needed.
“My favorite part is putting it together and seeing all the people smile,” Call said. “To see the people who cant have an animal at home, the joy on their face for that little bit of time just makes my heart nice and warm.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
