If you asked Mark Thomas 16 years ago whether he could see himself singing in a tribute band in front of an eager crowd at the Douglas County Fair, he would have probably said no.
But that was before he came across a Craigslist ad in 2005 hunting for people to form a Guns N’ Roses tribute band.
While not a die-hard fan of the band, or even aware of what a tribute band really was, Thomas decided to go to the audition.
“Five of us showed up for the audition and after we played the three songs, we looked at each other and thought ‘this is surprisingly good,’” Thomas said.
His band Appetite for Deception made their debut show at the Douglas County Fair Saturday, rocking off faces and bringing nostalgic memories for others.
The concert marked the final event of this week’s festivities.
And for Marcy Smith, of Roseburg, who still has a collection of CDs from her favorite groups from the era, being able to listen to ‘80s music live leaves her feeling sentimental.
“It brings me back in time a little bit,” Smith said. “It’s nice to still listen to the older music and keep it going alive.”
Smith was joined by family members who drove from Coos Bay for the show.
“It’s nice to come out and see people your own age enjoying it as much as you,” Smith said.
As the sun began to set, the bleachers on the hillside and lawn began to fill with people. Near the front of the stage sat, Quinn Loftin, of Halsey, who came out for the show in a Guns N’ Roses shirt. He had heard about Appetite for Deception and was excited to see them for the first time.
“This venue is a great place to see a show,” Loftin said.
Loftin bobbed his head along as the band played classics such as “Nighttrain” and “Welcome to the Jungle” that drew in more fair-goers ready to dance. By the end of the night, the lawn and bleachers were filled with a couple of hundred people.
And after a year of silence in the live music scene due to event cancellations, Loftin said he was happy to finally be back out for his first show since the pandemic.
“This is a great introduction back to the live music scene,” Loftin said.
"Rocks Faces Off" eh? Good thing I missed it, I only have one and I should probably hang onto it. And I certainly hope that guy wasn't wearing the kilt in the traditional manner.
