Baseball and softball fields have been largely waterlogged over the past month, causing games to be postponed on a regular basis and likely setting up a hectic finish to the regular season in the coming weeks.
As the traditional start of the fire season in central Douglas County draws closer, an usually wet April could help to stave off the flames for a few extra weeks.
According to the National Weather Service-Medford station, the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded a sopping 4.73 inches of rain in April, which is more than double the region saw in the first three months of 2022. Data from the NWS shows that the Umpqua Basin received 0.61" of precipitation in January, February was virtually bone-dry at 0.08", and March brought just 1.38". That's a total of 2.07" over the first three months of the year.
The 10-year average rainfall for the region for April has been 2.71".
"It has certainly bumped up all the flows," said Susan Douthit, watermaster for Douglas and Coos counties. "We'll take it.
"If not for the last couple of weeks, we would be out regulating (water flows) right now," Douthit said. "Even though we have good flows now doesn't mean we won't be regulating (water usage) come July and August. The water we've seen could be a fond memory, but stranger things have happened."
According to records from the NWS dating back to 1998, this past April was the fourth-wettest on record in Douglas County. The region recorded 5.19" in 2003, 4.98" in 2010 and 4.94" in 2019. In that same reporting period, April brought less than two inches of precipitation 11 times.
