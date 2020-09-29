The Southern Area Red incident command team announced Tuesday morning that the Archie Creek Fire east of Glide had reached 72% containment, with full containment anticipated as early as Wednesday.
Infrared mapping measured the fire at 131,542 acres. Currently, 863 personnel are assigned to the fire, and that number is expected to drop as crews will continue to be demobilized, either to be dispatched to another incident or sent back to their home bases.
Further north, the Lionshead and Riverside fires are at 37% and 34% containment east and northeast of Salem, while the Beachie Creek Fire was at 58% as of Tuesday morning. Combined, those three fires have consumed 535,000 acres.
Rising temperatures and gusting east-northeast winds didn’t result in major issues along Archie’s perimeter as crews continued the completion of primary and contingency fire lines around the eastern and southern flanks of the fire. Tuesday, crews will be focusing on fortifying and connecting fire lines along the northeastern edge of the fire as well as tying up loose ends along upper Little River Road and in the Panther Creek drainage along the fire’s southern edge and southeastern corner.
With the National Weather Service projecting temperatures approaching 90 degrees throughout the week, area residents can expect smoky conditions as hot spots well within the fire’s perimeter will likely flare up.
Meanwhile, the Thielsen Fire north of Diamond Lake Resort remained at 9,971 acres, as crews have reached 69% containment on that blaze with 302 personnel assigned.
The Thielsen Fire, which also was discovered on Sept. 8, is displaying similar activity to the Archie Creek Fire: largely smoldering and creeping in natural ground cover, with added smoky conditions due to rising temperatures and lower humidity.
evacuation levels LoweredThe Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday made a significant announcement pertaining to evacuation levels affected by the Archie Creek and Thielsen fires.
DCSO spokesperson Brad O’Dell said Monday that the entirety of Little River Road southeast of Glide had seen any evacuation orders lifted.
Additionally, all of the Diamond Lake area, including Diamond Lake Resort, had been reduced to a Level 1 “Be Ready” notice.
Highway 138 East from Idleyld Park east to Steamboat Creek — and all side streets in between — will remain at a Level 2 “Be Set.”
The Umpqua National Forest and Douglas Forest Protective Association both raised their fire danger ratings to “moderate,” four days after dropping to “low.”
thanks to steady rains and cooler temperatures.
The “moderate” rating applies on the restriction of specific non-industrial activities between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Both lands will still carry an Industrial Fire Protection Level I.
Burning of yard debris remains banned.
