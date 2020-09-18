Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.