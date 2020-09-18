The Archie Creek Fire continued its slow but steady growth overnight Friday into Saturday, the Southern Area Red incident command team reported Saturday afternoon.
Archie was an estimated 130,429 acres and at 25% containment as of 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its fourth consecutive day of growing approximately 2,000 acres per day. There are currently 1,094 personnel working on the fire.
A rain-and-lightning event, which passed through the region late Friday night, had little impact on suppression efforts and reportedly had not ignited any new fires in the area east-southeast of Glide.
Increased activity caused the fire to jump a containment line formed in part by Panther Creek Road in three separate places. Two of those jumps were quickly contained and crews were working to secure the third spot fire Saturday.
Along the northeastern edge of the fire in the Canton Creek area, equipment operators were working to connect old logging roads to form a stronger fire line to mitigate a threat to existing timber sales.
Mop-up and fire line improvement continued throughout the fire, including mop up around structures in the Glide and Idleyld Park areas. Fire line improvement also was under way in the Hinkle Creek area on the northwest section of the fire.
Air support remained unavailable due to heavy smoke near the fire’s hottest spots.
Highway 138 East remains closed from Idleyld Park (milepost 21) to the junction with Highway 230 (MP 83).
North and east of Diamond Lake, the Thielsen Fire had grown to 9,995 acres by midday Saturday, according to the Southern Area Gold incident command team. Crews have achieved 15% containment on the fire, thanks to the help of 329 personnel.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association did report one confirmed fire as a result of Friday night’s lightning, but were quick to corral a fire on Rainy Peak southwest of Elkton. The fire’s spread was stopped at one-tenth of an acre.
Evacuation levels loweredDouglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brad O’Dell announced Friday that as of 5 p.m., all existing Level 3 “Go!” evacuation orders for the Archie Creek Fire have been downgraded.
In a video update on the DCSO’s Facebook page, O’Dell said the stretch of Little River Road from Buckhorn Road east to the end of Little River had been downgraded to a Level 2 “Be Set” designation. In the Calapooya Creek area east of Sutherlin, the section between Banks Creek and the end of Nonpareil Road had also been dropped to a Level 2.
Highway 138 East between Idleyld Park and Dry Creek remained at Level 2, but is open only to active road and fire personnel, and those who can provide proof of residency in that area, as well as residents of Rock Creek Road.
Residents wishing to access those areas are encouraged to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings as there are still hazardous conditions, and should expect intermittent delays as crews work to remove dangerous timber and other hazards, especially near roadways.
Residents along the stretches of Highway 138 East from Little River Road to Idleyld Park and from Little River to the Buckhorn Road intersection are currently at Level 1 “Be Ready.”
The only current Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order remains in the Toketee, Lemolo and Diamond Lake areas due to the growing Thielsen Fire, which had reached 10,000 acres as of Friday afternoon.
(1) comment
The fire map (below link) I'm looking at shows all the red hot spots no longer exist in the Archie Fire.
https://maps.nwcg.gov/sa/#/%3F/%3F/43.3804/-122.9407/11
