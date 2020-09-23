In one day, fire crews nearly doubled their containment of the Archie Creek Fire as the Southern Area Red incident command team announced Wednesday morning that the fire was at 52% containment.
The size of the fire remains at 131,598 acres, with 1,097 personnel assigned. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. It was the second consecutive day officials reported little to no growth of the fire.
Southern Area Red Team spokesperson Mark Jamieson said during his Wednesday morning update that mop-up crews continue to work deeper into Archie’s southwest and western flanks, and have begun mop-up operations in the once-problematic E-Mile Creek area up Little River Road.
Hand crews were still working to complete and fortify containment lines along the fire’s eastern flanks.
As temperatures warmed Tuesday, crews saw more activity in the Trapper Creek area along the fire’s northeastern corner but were able to keep the activity under control with a series of helicopter bucket drops.
The National Weather Service said a storm front was expected to move into the area Wednesday, carrying potentially a half-inch of rain but with winds which could gust to 26 mph along ridge tops, strong enough to topple live and dead trees in the fire area as root systems have been compromised by the burn.
“Be careful for what’s around you out there today because it might come down,” SART meteorologist Brett Lutz told firefighters in Wednesday’s morning briefing.
Officials stressed the importance of the public staying out of the fire area — especially the newly opened Highway 138 East corridor — due to the hazards posed by the potentially high winds.
Off-duty firefighter found deceased
The Southern Area Red incident command team announced Wednesday that an equipment operator working on the Archie Creek Fire was found deceased in his truck at a fire staging area Friday morning.
Walter (Wally) Elsbury Jr., of the Elbury Logging Company located in Burns, had been working on the fire for roughly a week as a skidgeon operator helping with structure protection along Little River Road.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play was suspected.
“The Bureau of Land Management, Umpqua National Forest and Douglas Forest Protective Association are deeply saddened over Mr. Elsbury’s death,” Incident Commander Mike Dueitt said in a press release. “We want the Elsbury family to know our Incident Management Team, the firefighting community as a whole and the residents along Little River Road are forever grateful for the work Wally did to protect homes from the Archie Creek Fire.”
Thielsen Fire
The Southern Area Gold incident command team reported Wednesday morning that the Thielsen Fire was at 26% containment, having burned 9,916 acres east and north of Diamond Lake.
Firefighters — 441 personnel in all — took advantage of low overnight temperatures and higher humidity to continue construction and security of fire lines along the fire’s southern and western edges.A sprinkler system was installed to help protect the Cinnamon Butte Tower and communications site near the fire’s northern edge. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The DCSO also lowered evacuation levels in the Diamond Lake area to a Level 2 “Be Set” order, allowing residents to return to their homes. However, officials with the Umpqua National Forest-Diamond Lake District reminded the public that all UNF land and recreational sites remain closed to the public until further notice to prevent interference with firefighting efforts.
