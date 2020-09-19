With the help of sustained rains and relative humidities climbing above 50%, crews have made significant headway in battling the Archie Creek Fire.
The fire, which had grown to 130,429 acres as of Saturday morning, is now 32% contained as nearly a half inch of rain fell in the area between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. There are a total of 1,096 personnel assigned to the fire.
“The weather gives us a good opportunity to get ahead of this fire,” said Southern Area Red Team Operations Section Chief Mark Jamieson. “We need to jump on it with both feet while we can.”
While crews are still working to tie in containment lines on the fire’s eastern flanks, most of the efforts on Archie’s western edges from the Hinkle Creek northeast of Mount Scott south to the Little River area southeast of Glide have been focused on mop up and securing strong fire lines.
Friday’s rain helped to clear most of the fire’s heavy smoke layer out of the region and significantly slowed fire activity. As the smoke cleared, firefighters discovered a 60-acre smoldering area outside of the fire perimeter north of Glide. The area was quickly contained and was not expected to pose a future threat, officials said.
Barring another significant blowup, officials do not anticipate the need to utilize air suppression support despite having six helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft assigned to the fire.
On the fire’s eastern flanks, crews were still working to tie in fire lines between existing logging roads. Structure protection also remained a focus along Little River Road and the Bar L Ranch subdivision. Other areas of special emphasis included the Wolf Creek Job Corps, Susan Creek Bridge and communications equipment on Mount Scott.
Thielsen FireThe fire burning north and east of Diamond Lake was mapped at 9,536 acres with 18% containment as of a Saturday update from the United States Forest Service. There are 331 personnel on the fire which originated in the Mount Thielsen Wilderness on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Growth on the fire has slowed thanks in part to scattered rain and rising humidity levels in the area.
Firefighters have been focused on directly attacking the fire where possible while securing the fire’s southern edge near Diamond Lake Resort. There was also an emphasis on the defense of structures around the Cinnamon Butte communications tower. Crews were utilizing fire retardant drops to help protect the Cinnamon Butte Lookout as weather conditions allowed.
