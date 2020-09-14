Crews battling the Archie Creek Fire will be focusing their efforts Monday on the southern flank in the Little River Road area and on the fire's northeast flank near Canton Creek in the Rock Creek drainage, as well as the Panther Creek area east of Steamboat.
The estimated size of the fire remains at more than 121,000 acres as officials were unable to get an aerial infrared scope of the fire Sunday night. The fire also remains at 10% containment, with a strong fire line established along the western flank from Calapooya Creek south to Glide.
Kyle Reed of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said that an expected shift in winds from a north and northwesterly direction could cause an increase of fire activity on on the southeastern area of the fire.
"We are looking hopefully for some precipitation later in the week, but the shift in the winds could definitely be a concern," Reed said.
Firefighters and crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation are continuing work along Highway 138 East to clear downed or hazardous trees, checking downed power lines and removing debris from the roadway.
The highway remains closed to all except fire personnel, and a road block has been established at milepost 21, near the Idleyld Trading Post.
In addition, residents living on Little River Road between Highway 138 and the Buckhorn Road junction have been reduced to a Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.