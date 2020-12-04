Those boot-shorn explorers who enjoy the North Umpqua River corridor’s many beautiful hiking trails will have to table their adventures until, at least, the summer of 2021.
Because of the extent and intensity of damage caused by the Archie Creek Fire, many popular hiking trails off of Highway 138 East on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Umpqua National Forest will remain closed throughout the winter, and access to those recreation sites may not be known until well into 2021.
Many trails remain closed on BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands due to dangerous conditions, as does access to other forestlands on both properties.
“We strongly discourage people from going up there,” said BLM spokesperson Cheyne Rossbach.
“Up there” includes everything from the North Umpqua Trail to waterfall trails at Susan Creek and Fall Creek as far east as the Calf Creek trailhead of the North Umpqua Trail at the Horseshoe Bend recreational area.
“It’s just not a safe place to be,” Rossbach said.
BLM lands stretch along the river corridor from the east end of Glide to roughly halfway between Susan Creek Falls and Wright Creek. From there, ownership switches to the Umpqua National Forest.
Among the more popular trails impacted are the North Umpqua Trail and its many access points, the trailhead to Susan Creek Falls (which is managed by BLM) and the trailhead to Fall Creek Falls (managed by the Forest Service).
“It is actually illegal to be up there,” said Vern Shumway, recreational program lead for the Umpqua National Forest, of Fall Creek Falls. “It’s not just a bad idea.”
Shumway said that the approximately 1.5-mile trail to Fall Creek Falls lost a pair of footbridges: a 34-foot-span at the trailhead and another 20-foot span further up the trail.
The loss of bridge spans along the many trails did not come as a surprise due to the intensity with which the Archie Creek Fire burned.
A Burned Area Emergency Response report released Oct. 22 laid out the intensity with which the Archie Creek Fire burned within its 131,542-acre footprint. According to that report, approximately 43,000 acres — or 33% of the fire’s total acreage — burned at a “high” rating. A “high severity” means that all or nearly all ground cover and organic matter (litter, duff and fine roots) is consumed, with white or gray ash several centimeters deep.
The majority of the high-intensity burn area was along the boundary of BLM and USFS lands not far from the fire’s origin in the Susan Creek area, as well as the majority of the Rock Creek Road corridor.
Forestry authorities will first wait to see what the winter brings. The Pacific Ocean is in a La Nina pattern for this winter season, which can be largely unpredictable but generally means plenty of precipitation and, at times, unexpected snowfalls for western Oregon.
Already, Shumway said that there have already been landslides along the Tioga section of the North Umpqua Trail on national forestlands. While he hasn’t noted anything on a large scale, the instability of the soil along the trail remains a cause for concern.
“We can’t even start our major restoration work until late spring (of 2021), at the earliest,” Shumway said.
Shumway said that every footbridge on the North Umpqua Trail in the Tioga section was lost or at least severely damaged.
“It’s going to take a lot of work,” Shumway said of the needed repairs. “It’s going to take a lot of money and a lot of time to get those sections back into good shape.”
Shumway said one option the USFS is exploring is installing steel bridges.
Rossbach said that BLM is working to get the Swiftwater Park day-use area back up and running, and offered hiking alternatives in the Glide area by traveling east on Little River Road, including Wolf Creek Falls, E-Mile Creek and Cavitt Creek. While initially threatened, those areas were spared from the Archie Creek Fire.
The entirety of the Archie Creek Fire’s boundary remains closed to any recreational activity. Those seeking more information about outdoor exploration can contact the BLM Roseburg District Office at 541-440-4930 or the Umpqua National Forest at 541-957-3200.
