A 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he reportedly stole a power chair from the parking lot of Roseburg Towing and went on a short-lived cruise before the company's employees boxed him in with their trucks.
Marc Earnest Harper, 51, hopped on one of the chairs and rode it out of the Roseburg Towing parking lot at 1890 NE Stephens St., according to a police report. A witness called Roseburg Towing to report the theft, and he was located on Northeast Channon Avenue near Northeast Airport Road, where Roseburg Towing employees corralled him with their trucks.
Harper stated that a number of people, who did not exist, had given him permission to take the power chair.
Harper was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree theft. After being arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Thursday, Harper's bail was set at $5,000.
