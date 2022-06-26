With the sultry smooth sounds of Colintrio setting the mood, hundreds of art lovers perused the booths of vendors sending smiling eyes at the passersby.
“I want to welcome you all to the 53rd Summer Arts Festival,” said Juliete Palenshus, a 5-year board member for the Umpqua Valley Arts Association and emcee for the weekend’s events.
With another heat wave in the forecast, the Summer Arts Festival is looking for people to maintain their own health and well-being in the face of overwhelming heat.
“Last year (the closing of the event) was just to be considerate of people’s health,” said Palenshus,” as of now we just plan on dealing with it. It is supposed to be cooler this year.”
As the masses passed vendors and looked over their wares, children of all ages were treated to various engaging activities, such as the Chalk Walk in which kids were encouraged to draw pictures along the paths. There was also a large cheeseboard set up under a huge maple tree, along with ping pong tables and photo areas.
“I came pre-COVID-19, but didn’t know this was happening last year,” Brittany Brewster, a festival attendee, said. “I dabble a little in art, but nothing like this.”
Brittany’s 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter proclaimed, “I liked the puppets best of all!”
With over 100 vendors in attendance, event-goers were given an opportunity to observe and purchase art from a multitude of disciplines. There were jewelers and pottery makers, oil painters and crocheters, one booth held native crafts and blankets, and another nearby was for the wind chimes and plant starts.
Patsy Fretwell, 91, has created oil paintings of her memories since she retired from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
“I paint things so I can remember them as they were,” said Fretwell.
Fretwell has participated in the Summer Art Festival as Pat’s Art for 15 years. She moved to the area to raise a family in 1974.
“This is probably my last year at the festival,” said Fretwell. “Setting up is just getting too hard.”
Resting on a bench in the shade sat Nyla McCarthy, a 2-year volunteer on her second day of volunteering.
“I am so grateful Art is alive and well in Roseburg,” said McCarthy. “It is so wonderful to see so many new vendors and so many people here today.”
With laughter and excited chattering coming from the hoard of art lovers, artists came from all over the country to participate.
“This is my first time,” said Halina Domanski of Sacramento. “I usually do bigger events, but wanted to do something more intimate. I love Oregon and heard about this event and decided to try. I love it here; it is so peaceful.”
Domenski paints the natural world with depth and texture and is happy to show you her photo with Howie Mandel at an event in Beverly Hills.
Some artists come into their craft late in life, and some seem born into it.
“My mom taught me to crochet when I was 6, and then I taught children to crochet when working at a middle school,” Page Sanders, a local artist, said. “I have been selling my work for about six years and this is my second year as a vendor.”
Whether you were young or old, if you were a shopper with intent to buy, or someone just walking through to admire the showcase, the Summer Art Festival had something for everyone.
