Construction will begin Dec. 12 on half of the building that houses the Gary Leif Navigation Center according to an update provided during the Homeless Commission meeting Monday.
The Gary Leif Navigation Center is a homeless advocacy outreach center in Roseburg which has 10 pallet shelters, which can house two people each.
The first phase will be demolition in the north half of building area, which includes asbestos abatement, according to Ryan Henrickx, design and construction manager for the City of Roseburg. While that happens, UCAN will continue to operate out of the south half of building.
“The renovation is being broken into phases so UCAN can continue to operate,” said Herinckx.
The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of February 2021. Once north half is completed, UCAN will relocate to the north half of building and the contractor will begin interior demo on the south half. The second phase of the renovation is expected to be completed in spring.
“We are putting in a second access door so when we start construction, UCAN’s operations can continue uninterrupted,” said Herinckx.
Erica Kimrey, program director for the Navigation Center, said nine individuals have transitioned out of the Navigation center since opening back in June of 2022.
“We have had five individuals transition into permanent housing, three have self-exited, and one individual had to be removed for behavior.
The Navigation center defines permanent housing as, “moving into a home with friends or family, moving into a residence on your own and moving into long-term care facilities,” Kimrey said.
There are currently 14 individuals housed in the 10 pods located at the Navigation Center.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
