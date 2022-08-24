UMPQUA — The Henry Estates Winery will be hosting the 2022 Douglas County Celtic Society Highland Games and clan gathering this weekend. All are invited to share in the annual grog, festivities and feats of strength.
The Games boast 21 vendors with hand-forged axes and cultural clothing to imported goods from Scotland and Britain, three food vendors and a haggis eating contest, preceded by a parade at 1 p.m. on both days of the festival.
The Highland Games will be both entertaining and educational.
“We have tons of genealogy resources at the clan tents,” said Tim Moyer, the logistics coordinator for the Games. "We also have information on the rich Scots and Irish roots that form Oregon.”
Currently, there are 45 athletes registered to participate, but there is an allowance for last-minute registration on the morning of the games.
“Late entries will not be guaranteed a shirt and may need to purchase lunch from the vendors,” said Moyer.
The Eugene Highlanders, Katie Jane Band and possibly Irish Dancing will be performing at this year's Highland Games event.
“Headlining entertainment is The Katie Jane Band," Moyer said. "They are a party in a box — full of fire and energy."
The pub will be serving beer, wine and wine punch, while wine slushies will be located between the village and the athletic field.
“The vendors and clan village are on the front lawn of Henry Estes, with athletes in the main field,” said Moyer. “We will have sheaf tossing in the village this year.”
Tickets are available at the gate and are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors and only $5 for children. The Games start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and run through Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
