Law enforcement is searching for John Riley, a 39-year-old Roseburg resident who was reported missing Friday afternoon.
Riley was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Mulholland Drive near Elmer's Restaurant, according to multiple reports on social media.
Riley was reportedly driving a 1999 Ford utility truck with an orange light rack on the top. The truck was also last seen pulling a black dump trailer with the word "Southland" painted in white.
Riley is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last time any family members had contact with him was around 11 a.m. Friday, according to their social media posts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Roseburg Police Department at 541-440-4471.
