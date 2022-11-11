Veterans and their pets were treated to a complementary lunch, flag ceremony, free massages and basic health care at Thursday’s Vets and Pets event hosted by Aviva Health.
“I came down for the free shots, my vet is booked out til April,” said Karla Sinclair, who brought her 5-year-old dog Dee. “I try to stay legal.”
For the Love of Paws provided basic exams and rabies vaccinations for pets.
“My neighbor was leaving the area and they were going to turn Cedric into a shelter, and I told them I can’t have that,” said retired Vietnam Veteran Pedro Castro. “He has been with me since August and I can’t believe what a homebody he is and how clean he stays.”
Canopies and propane heaters graced the parking lot at Aviva Health as a large group of people traveled from booth to booth looking at information and gathering treats for their furry friends.
“I have been really interested in what they were setting up down here. I watched them build the entire campus,” said Bettsi Outland, who brought her doxie doodle Gracie-Joy out to visit with veterans and sniff around for treats. “We call her Gracie-Joy because she brings so much joy to us.”
Pet adoption opportunities from Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center were available with waived fees. Sutherlin Pet and Grooming offered complimentary basic grooming services.
“We are out here getting the word out about Saving Grace,” said Nicole Andreasen, the community engagement coordinator for Saving Grace. “We are offering free adoptions and giving out info to the public about our services, especially the Return to Field or RTF Program. It is a feral cat program where at no cost we will trap, spade, vaccinate and release feral cats that are called in.”
People and their pets gathered to collect information.
“Both our vet and trimmer retired at the same time so we came for services,” said Korean War Veteran Larry Dunn. Dunn and his wife, Carolyn brought their 5-month-old golden doodle Cooper to get trimmed. “When we heard For Love of Paws was here we had to come,” said Carolyn Dunn.
“As an organization, Aviva Health appreciates the service and sacrifice of our military veterans,” said Ron Harper, Aviva Health chief of staff and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel chief logistics officer. “We couldn’t be happier to bring back Vets and Pets, which is a small gesture of gratitude we can share with our veterans and their families for all they’ve given to our country.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.