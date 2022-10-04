During the construction phase of the new Aviva Health Facility, a determination was made to inquire about charging stations for electric vehicles.
The chargers, available to the public as well as patients and employees, are the latest additions to a small but growing electric vehicle charging infrastructure that is enabling individuals and businesses in Roseburg and across the county to plug into the cost-saving, clean benefits of electric mobility.
“Being able to put charging stations in our parking lot for our staff or our patients. Because we’re anticipating that the need for electric vehicle charging is only going to increase as more folks are driving EVs or even plug-in hybrids,” said Ron Harper, chief of staff and business program director for Aviva Health. “So far, it’s been a slow and steady kind of use as people are discovering that they’re here. What’s nice to see is we’re actually seeing them used on the weekends when the clinic is closed, which means that people in the community are tapping into this resource as well.”
Having opened the charging station at the same time as the grand opening in June 2022, no financial return has been shown.
“The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, so we’re hoping that this is the tree being planted that will sustain for the next 20 years as an electric vehicle use grows in the community,” Harper said. “Now we’re shifting our focus to looking at including electric vehicles in our fleet for the organization as well not just for patients and staff but really embracing it for the organization.”
Using rebate programs and being fortunate parking lot construction was underway, Aviva Health was able to offer this service without large extra expenditures.
“We avoided some of those costs because we’re in the process of constructing the new building already,” said Harper. “We were able to leverage our contractors who are working on the building to just expanded a little bit.”
This allowed ease of electrical necessities to be implemented into the construction process.
“Pacific Power is the largest rural electric provider in the state of Oregon, and rural areas are often not the first places that these charging stations are installed,” said Sam Carter, regional business manager for Pacific Power. “We’re trying to help our customers through these programs, through incentives and rebates to help spur these projects along.”
For more information on various programs available to help individuals financially and to learn more about the opportunities for charging, charging, and installing charging stations, either at a business or at their home please visit,
https://www.pacificpower.net/savings-energy-choices/electric-vehicles.html for rebates, and https://poweringgreatness.com/electric-mobility/ for grant opportunities.
