The Northwest Regional Primary Care Association has awarded Aviva Health with its 2022 Summit Award. This year, the award was given to a health care facility that went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northwest Regional Primary Care Association has awarded Aviva Health with its 2022 Summit Award.
The award is given annually to an organization that "reflects an excellent and supportive work environment that contributes to positive employee satisfaction and retention rates," according to a news release.
This year, the award was given to a health care facility that went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our staff has worked long hours throughout the pandemic caring for our community, so it was a priority of Aviva Health to make sure our people were also cared for,” KC Bolton, the CEO of Aviva Health said. “To be recognized is a true honor and reflection of our team.”
“This is purely an acknowledgment award, but it is a pretty big deal,” said Mark Tsuchiya, the marketing and development director for Aviva Health, said. "The Northwest Regional Primary Care Association covers an area of over four states and nearly 100 healthcare facilities, so our little health care center in Roseburg winning is a huge thing for us.”
In addition to being selected as the Employer of Choice Summit Award recipient, Aviva Health has been tabbed as Douglas County’s Favorite Place to Work for the past two years in The News-Review Readers’ Choice voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.