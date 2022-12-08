During the holiday season, fraud, credit card scams and stolen packages can dampen otherwise festive and happy times.
“Fraudsters are always working to outsmart consumers, but during the holidays, their fervor is especially acute,” said Kathryn Albright, executive vice president and head of global payments and deposits at Umpqua Bank. “Criminals exploit this time of year to prey on busy individuals who are pressed for time, luring them into traps and robbing them of their hard-earned money. But taking some simple precautions will help thwart these schemes.”
There are relatively simple actions one can take to avoid or limit these potential issues like avoiding clicking on internet-based advertisements, staying vigilant in tracking of packages and using caution when purchasing gift cards.
“The holidays can be a stressful time of year, but don’t let the pressures get in the way of common-sense shopping,” Albright said. “Taking the time to safeguard your shopping and payment information online and in person will go a long way toward preventing anguish, and real losses to your household budget.”
Umpqua Bank officials encourage people who may have suffered these experiences to take action immediately and notify law enforcement and whatever regulators are appropriate for your special circumstance.
“Call the merchant and credit card bank to report the issue. For gift card scams, reporting to the retailer might help recoup the loss if the card hasn’t been used,” Albright said. “Individuals need to be especially aware of common holiday tricks used by thieves.”
Vigilance and awareness of your accounts and finances is the best mindset to avoid potential scammer, said Umpqua Bank’s Kurt Heath, “You can reduce the chance of becoming a victim if you know generally what to look for and make a habit of staying alert. Make sure to check your personal financial accounts regularly, that way you can act quickly if you notice suspicious activity.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
