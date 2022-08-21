This year, 48 dedicated volunteers have been recognized for their service to their county and community. While they recently received awards from the OSU Extension Master Gardeners, six of the volunteers represent Douglas County.
All of the recipients represent a cross-section of the 2,300 Master Gardeners who work with the Extension’s program of providing knowledge and sustainable gardening practices in 27 Oregon counties and within 85 different educational gardens.
Two types of awards were granted; one for the Master Gardener and one for the “behind-the-scenes” gardener who helps support events and does a lot of work people don’t really see.
The following people were awarded in Douglas County.
Douglas County Master Gardener of the YearBonnie Courter has been involved in just about everything over the past 13 years. From fundraising to community outreach to plant clinics, Courter has been there.
Nancy Fuller brings enthusiasm and skill to all of her leadership positions: chapter president, state representative and alternate state representative. Activities at the Discovery Garden, community outreach and fundraising have all benefitted from her volunteerism.
Kish Doyle has served as an alternative state OMGA representative for three years and as a winter program co-coordinator for two years. Since becoming a Master Gardener in 2014, she has been involved in a wide variety of activities, including fundraising, education and community outreach.
Douglas County Behind the ScenesBonnie Durick has led the Extension’s annual plant sale for five years and, thanks to her organizational skills, it’s been a huge success. She’s happy to serve however she’s needed, including at clinics, fundraising activities, community outreach, Discovery Garden and training.
Ann Severson shines at fundraising. She’s worked to ensure success at Compost Tea, the bake sale and Trash to Treasure. You can also find her behind the scenes at the Discovery Garden and at plant clinics, providing community outreach and mentorship.
Bruce Gravens works in the Victory Garden, greenhouse and the Discovery Garden Orchard. His fundraising work has included the plant sale, Trash to Treasure and the bake sale. Continuing education programs and several committees also benefit from his stellar work.
Throughout 2021, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers to this program put in over 84,000 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.