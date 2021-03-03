The former Roseburg UPS truck driver accused of a series of shootings along Interstate 5 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Kenneth Alan Ayers, 49, pled guilty to the shootings last week and received his sentence Tuesday.
During sentencing, Ayers reportedly did not make a statement or offer a motive for the shootings, according to a report in the Medford Mail-Tribune.
On March 23, Ayers entered guilty pleas to three counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
Court records indicated, Ayers was sentenced to 90 months in the on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and 60 months on another count of attempted second-degree murder. Those sentences, totaling 240 months, were ordered to be served consecutively.
Charges of reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief were recorded as conviction only, while the remaining charges were dismissed in exchange for Ayers' guilty plea.
Ayers was facing a total of 34 charges in relation to the shootings.
The latest shooting took place on Aug. 19 near Central Point, where a woman was shot in the shoulder while driving. Jackson County Deputy District Attorney Virginia Greer told The Mail Tribune that the victim still has a bullet lodged in her shoulder, causing limited range of motion in her arm.
Shortly after the Aug. 19 shooting, the victim reported seeing a UPS truck pulling two or three trailers entering the freeway near Central Point in Jackson County. Oregon State Police troopers tracked down a truck later that night and contacted Ayers, who had been assigned a similar route that day. During a search of the truck's cabin, troopers discovered a .45-caliber pistol, which was consistent with the caliber of bullet which struck another person on the freeway on July 9.
The first shooting occurred May 12 in Josephine County, followed additional shootings June 2 in Jackson County, June 15 in Douglas County, June 22 in Josephine County and July 7 in Douglas County. No one was injured in those incidents, although there was damage to the involved vehicles.
