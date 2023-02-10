OAKLAND — The smell of freshly made cinnamon rolls and sweet icing filled the air of the Bake Shop Café during a soft opening Thursday to the delight of guests.
The bakery is located at 115 Locust St. in Oakland, which was long-known as the home of Tolly's.
“When we originally bought the building in 2018, we did not receive a warm welcome,” said Bake Shop co-owner Vince Gaeta. “We had to win over the local community. I mean, imagine some guy comes up from Vegas and buys half the town, it was a little hostile at first.”
Vince and Katrina Gaeta originally opened a restaurant, Skog's, in the building. The Gaetas had very little restaurant experience when they opened the business.
“I started to feel hollow, but I told our two sons that is what success feels like,” said Vince Gaeta. "It takes a lot of hard work and perseverance.”
After experiencing the burnout of trying to run a restaurant seven days a week 12 hours a day while simultaneously remodeling the Turkey Hall next door the Gaeta’s decided to back up a little and try to refocus on a design that would work for them and the community.
“We went to a buffet style two nights a week at the Turkey hall and people started to show up,” Gaeta said. “That’s when we broke the code. The people of Douglas County love a buffet, especially gourmet.”
Serving 40 to 50 people a night encouraged the Gaeta’s to expand.
“Then we started doing a Sunday brunch,” Gaeta said. “Our first weekend we had eight people show up, the last three weekends in a row we have done 95 to 100. There are only 800 people in Oakland.”
During this time of growth at the Turkey Hall, Skog’s was up for sale, but Katrina was never comfortable with that idea.
“There is just something keeping me here and I had a few sleepless nights,” she said. “I think there are a lot of ghosts here that want us to stay. I was really happy we decided to keep it.”
One featured dessert item is the J.M Rosens cheesecake, "Frank Sinatra's favorite and world famous," touts Vince Gaeta.
"It is amazing what Katrina and Vince have done, they have so much energy," said Oakland resident Diana Bergado. "They are very honest and wholesome and funny and you just don't meet a lot of people like that."
Bake Shop Cafe offers breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon and lunch from noon to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. The shop will also serve as a dessert and pastry bakery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
“We chose those hours so we are not competing with ourselves at the Turkey Hall,” Vince Gaeta said. “That is part of the reason I bought so many properties, I wanted to be able to control the flow and create a complex.”
The Gaeta’s own the courtyard that connects Skog’s and Turkey Hall as well as an antique shop two doors down.
“The experience my boys are having is the most important,’ said Vince Gaeta. “This is the hardest dollar you’ll ever make and nothing good comes easy, you have to work hard for it.”
