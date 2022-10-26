Bare Hill Farm, located at 508 Doerner Road in Melrose, will be open by public request this Friday and Sunday with a pumpkin patch and fall harvest festivities.
After this weekend the farm will start focusing on the upcoming Christmas season.
“Right now, we are focusing on holidays and seasonal events,” said Dustin Mellor, partner and farmer at Bare Hill. The farm will have a Christmas event with a Santa photo shoot and baked goods the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Bare Hill Farm has been around since 1991 when Mellor's parents procured 400 acres. Today, after subdivisions and changes in ownership, Bare Hill is a 40-acre farm that has cattle and hay fields surrounding pumpkin and strawberry patches.
“We had people out here picking strawberries this fall because so many came back,” Mellor said. "Next year we are planning on doing three times as many pumpkins.”
Mellor is planning on working with Camp Millennium next year to combine efforts and bring the pumpkin patch festival to another level.
“Wildlife Safari is going to be using the land we had the pumpkin patch on,” said Mindy Bean, director of Camp Millennium, “We had an employee contact Bare Hill and it is looking like we will be having our pumpkin patch out there next year. We are pretty excited about it.”
Wildlife Safari was unable to be reached for comment.
Bare Hill Farm did as much business in one day during its pumpkin patch festival as they did the entire season last year. Bare Hill received nearly 3,000 visitors over the three weekends they held the pumpkin patch event.
“We had a small patch last year, but we have been lucky, a lot of the bigger farms are seeing mold and rot already, but our pumpkins still look great,” Mellor said.
Bare Hill Farm is currently operating a produce stand that accepts cash, check or Venmo, which is open for events and celebrations.
“We are starting with baby steps as we get started,” Mellor said. “We are hoping to be open a few days a week coming this next summer.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
