Oregonians should be alert for scams coming through text messages, phone calls, emails and online forms and websites.
Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau communications manager, said Oregon has seen the highest reports of fraudulent activity through online purchases, at 51%, since January.
Scammers create websites posing as big name brands; the most common in Oregon is Amazon and Geek Squad. The minor differences are typically found in the web address. Social media hosts links to a multitude of fake websites through pop-up advertisements.
“One thing we know with fraud, it’s really emotion based. We’re humans, therefore, we have good days, we have bad days. Con artists, they’re really good and they’re hoping that they will catch us on one of those bad days where we’re thinking more emotionally instead of rationally,” Freitas said.
The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association have listed multiple scammer tactics: Oregon sheriff’s offices calling to demand fine or fee collections, inheritance emails describing a fictitious wealthy foreigner who shares your last name, requesting you to pay upfront for a prize or someone selling gold jewelry in a parking lot because they need money — they’re all scams.
Phishing in Oregon is reported at 15%, and fake employment opportunities are at 11%. Phishing can be through text, email, phone calls — any means of luring someone into clicking a link.
“They’re just trying to get all of us to click on something, whether it is to redirect us to a fake website and get our money, whether it’s to collect our data and get access to our system,” Freitas said. “Once we click on that link, we open our system and computers up to any malware that could be attached to it.”
Employment scams are scammers posing as legitimate companies. One would fill out an application online as normal, but for a nonexistent role at a fake company. Freitas recommends calling the company to confirm the listing is real.
It is important that employees are trained to recognize fraud because scammers go for any and all businesses; small businesses are the “low hanging fruit.”
“If it sounds too good to be true on any of these three things — it is too good to be true,” Freitas said.
I got a call yesterday from a blocked number. I answered it because I was expecting a medical call. I was told I'd won the Publisher's Clearing House Sweepstakes and if I'd just give them my banking info they'd deposit my check. I told them I already had my check and hung up.
I've also received a plaintive call from someone posing as my grandson. It was soooo believable. I don't have a grandson. I hung up on the sob story.
I've also received calls from a so-called Deputy who said if I sent gift cards the warrant for my arrest would be quashed. I hung up.
The thieves are thick out there. Be careful.
