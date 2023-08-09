Oregonians should be alert for scams coming through text messages, phone calls, emails and online forms and websites.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

worden
worden

I got a call yesterday from a blocked number. I answered it because I was expecting a medical call. I was told I'd won the Publisher's Clearing House Sweepstakes and if I'd just give them my banking info they'd deposit my check. I told them I already had my check and hung up.

I've also received a plaintive call from someone posing as my grandson. It was soooo believable. I don't have a grandson. I hung up on the sob story.

I've also received calls from a so-called Deputy who said if I sent gift cards the warrant for my arrest would be quashed. I hung up.

The thieves are thick out there. Be careful.

