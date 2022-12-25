While many travelers want to flee the snow, others rush toward it. If you’re among those who love wintertime activities like skiing and snowboarding, here are some ideas for your next vacation.
These properties represent only a small sample of the hotels and resorts that offer special amenities as part of the Travel Leaders SELECT program. They’re located in some of the best destinations for winter sports in the United States and Canada.
Park City, Utah, is the headquarters of the U.S. Ski Team and home to luxury properties like the Waldorf Astoria Park City. It’s only 35 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport, easily accessible if you want to get away for a weekend or a week.
You’ll find great skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing, in addition to bobsled rides at Utah Olympic Park. An old silver-mining town, Park City has a fascinating history and a well-preserved Main Street.
The Hotel Jerome, an Auberge Resort, has been an Aspen, Colorado, landmark since 1889. The hotel embodies the essence of Rocky Mountain life, with a tasteful mix of contemporary and authentic Western furnishings.
You’ll have your pick of skiing, snowshoeing or snowboarding on any one of Aspen Snowmass’ four mountains. For something different, take a half-day dog-sled ride or try the sport of curling.
The Adirondack Mountains and Saranac Lake region of upstate New York are quintessential wintertime destinations. At the Saranac Waterfront Lodge, you’ll step out of your room and onto the shores of Lake Flower’s scenic Pontiac Bay.
The slopes of Whiteface Mountain, one of the Northeast’s top ski resorts, are nearby, as well as activities like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snow tubing, an activity the whole family will enjoy.
Residents of Fogo Island, off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, have an independent spirit and deep-rooted culture. The Fogo Island Inn embodies both of those attributes. This ultra-modern building, perched on stilts atop jagged rocks, is owned by a charity that benefits the local community.
In the winter, you can explore the wild interior on a guided snowmobile ride under the stars, put on snowshoes for a coastal hike or go ice skating on a frozen pond.
Four Seasons Resort Whistler is an intimate spot in the heart of North America’s largest ski resort — British Columbia, Canada’s Whistler Blackcomb. Framed by evergreen forests, Four Seasons Resort’s accommodations offer guests an updated take on the classic mountain lodge. You’ll be surrounded by world-class ski runs, epic glaciers and scenic lakes.
Located in the heart of Canada’s Banff National Park, few hotels can match the majesty and scenery of the Fairmont Banff Springs. Styled after a Scottish baronial castle, it offers stunning vistas and unparalleled skiing, as well as a European-style spa.
You can also ride down the slopes in a snow tube, go snowmobiling or take a guided snowshoeing tour through the national park and learn about the region’s history.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
