He gave back to the community time and time again, whenever asked and often when not, for decades.
Bill Leming served on the Myrtle Creek City Council, Planning Commission and Budget Committee, as well as several terms on the Douglas County Budget Committee. He belonged to a number of civic groups, including the Jaycees and Elks.
Oh, and there was that 50-year run he had with the Myrtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, including 36 years as chief. The Bill Leming Fire Hall was named in his honor.
Leming died Tuesday at his Myrtle Creek home. He was 85.
Leming was born March 28, 1935, in Waldron, Arkansas, to W.O. and Arie Leming, and was the younger of two sons. He graduated from Waldron High School and started working for his father at a local softwood mill, delivering lumber throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.
But he had an itch to strike out on his own and in the spring of 1954, he did that, heading out on route 66 to the West Coast with a childhood friend.
Leming stopped briefly in Myrtle Creek, where he reunited with family and friends, before heading south, where he found work as a truck driver and mechanic at a winery in Reedley, California.
It was there that Leming met Nelda Tippen, and on Dec. 26, 1954, they were married in Las Vegas. The newlyweds decided to return to Myrtle Creek the following year and there they planted roots, calling it home for the next six decades, and raising three sons.
Leming worked a variety of jobs at the local mills and logging companies. He eventually went on to own two gas stations in Myrtle Creek, the Super Y Flying A and later the Phillips 66 station on Main Street.
He later worked for about a decade for a log hauling company. In 1974 Leming returned to private business, owning and operating an auto and truck electrical repair shop in Myrtle Creek until he retired in 1998.
Leming’s most enduring work was the time he spent with the Myrtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
He first joined the department in 1969 and was appointed chief in 1978, a position Leming held until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2013. Under his leadership, the fire department and its members won many local, state and national awards and accolades. True to his nature, Leming gave the credit to his fellow firefighters and their families.
When the Myrtle Creek fire station was built in 1996, it was named the Bill Leming Fire Hall. Even after Leming retired from the department he couldn’t stay away, and for years would often head on down to the station that bore his name.
“It was in his blood, so he kept being around the station, more as a mentor than anything else,” son Randy Leming said.
Of the many activities administered by the fire department, there were two charitable programs that Leming was especially fond of — the annual Christmas Clothe the Child and Myrtle Creek Fire Department Scholarship programs. Both grew to help youth throughout the South Douglas County region.
“Those have been very successful programs and they were close to his heart,” Randy Leming said. “It comes back to kids. That’s a common theme here. The youth were very important to him.”
In addition to being a volunteer firefighter and chief, Leming was a constant presence at City Hall. Over the years he served on the Myrtle Creek City Council, Planning Commission and Budget Committee. He also served on the Douglas County Budget Committee for several terms.
For his efforts, Leming was selected Myrtle Creek Citizen of the Year in 1972, received the 2004 Myrtle Creek Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2014 received the Myrtle Creek Outstanding Service Award.
When not working or volunteering, Leming enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, waterskiing and just spending time with loved ones at the family ranch in Eastern Oregon. He also enjoyed taking his Harley Davidson motorcycle out for a spin.
The motorcycle was a birthday gift from his wife, Nelda. Leming and his son Randy would go on long treks together. The last trip they took together, about 10 years ago, was also the longest. Father and son rode a loop through California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and back — about 3,300 miles over 11 days, Randy Lemming said.
Bill Leming quit riding about five years ago when he was 80.
“Fun was big with him,” Randy Leming said. “He wanted to have fun with everything, that was imperative.
Leming was preceded in death by parents W.O. and Arie Leming, older brother Elmo and wife, Nelda.
Leming is survived by his three sons and their families, Randy and Kathy Leming of Roseburg; Greg and ShanDel Leming of Parker, Colorado; and Mike and Lisa Leming of Myrtle Creek. He is also survived by grandchildren Kelsey, Hannah, Cale, KayLee, Kylie, Kaila and Erik; nine great-grandchildren; niece Terri Varner of Little Rock, Arkansas; and special family friend Judy Lass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Myrtle Creek Fire Department Scholarship Fund. A private family graveside service was held at the IOOF Cemetery in Myrtle Creek. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021.
