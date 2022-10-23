SUTHERLIN — Wood ducks and mallards floated effortlessly in the morning sunshine as one lone white egret stood poised along the shoreline awaiting a passing minnow or perhaps a frog or tadpole.
Ford’s Pond in Sutherlin was the setting for the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society’s monthly excursion. As joggers, walkers and bicyclists all rode in the cool morning air, the Audubon Society slowly and methodically made its way around the 1.75-mile path which encircles the 95-acre pond.
“It’s got a good path and a wide variety of birds with the waterfowl and so many trees around it,” said Abraham Finley, the 13-year-old co-leader of the field trip. “This is my first guided tour but it’s going pretty good with the osprey and pelicans and the green and blue herons. The pelicans are lucky, as they are just migrating through.”
Canadian Geese left wide wakes as they traveled across the pond as a single displaced seagull brought in on a breeze sat atop a log fallen into the water long ago.
“I was a little disappointed I wasn’t able to capture a large bird in flight,” said Pat Anderson, of Roseburg. “I just got a brand-new lens with the back-button focus that captures 10-frames per second. I am learning to pan pretty well but all I got were small birds.”
Flittering wings through the weeds created the beat for the various songs and calls that filled the air and brought joy to the face of the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society members as they used binoculars and cameras to capture the moment while leaving the birds in peace.
The National Audubon Society has a local chapter in Douglas County called the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society. This group of bird-loving nature enthusiasts has been working to “connect people with nature to inspire protection of our natural world,” as per the Audubon Society mission statement.
“The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society filed Articles of Incorporation in March of 1977 and received their tax-exempt status in July of 1981,” said Diana Wales, president of the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society. “Since then we have partnered with local schools and federal and state agencies to bring education, presentations and various projects of mutual interest for groups like the Wildlife Safari and Umpqua Wildlife Rescue, to name a few.”
The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society usually has two main events per year but does other activities and member meetings on a more regular basis.
The Roseburg Swift Watch began with the intent of educating the public about this unique natural phenomenon in our community and preserving the roosting habitat necessary for Vaux’s Swifts during their migration
Umpqua Valley Audubon Society members and friends participate in the Christmas Bird Count each December. Begun in 1900 as an alternative to the traditional hunts of anything that flew during Christmas Day, hundreds of CBCs are now conducted throughout the Western Hemisphere, and they continue to contribute valuable scientific data to the longest existing records of bird population trends.
“Over time these public events have grown in numbers of participants, but also in the number of educational materials available, volunteers, partner activities and supports local citizen science,” said Wales.
President Wales has been involved in the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society in various capacities for many years but after she retired 10 years ago, she was able to increase her level of involvement with the group.
“I can’t remember a time when I didn’t appreciate the beauty of nature, and birds are among nature’s exclamation points! They have so much beauty and diversity,” she said.
Birding is something that any age bracket can enjoy and there is no special equipment necessary to just enjoy the activities and lives of the birds that are around you all the time.
“I love there are so many ways to enjoy birds. I can enjoy birds with or without binoculars, I can watch them on a feeder or birdbath,” said Wales. “You can also take birding to a whole other level and keep lists of all the birds you see or combine your love of birds with your interest in photography or hiking.”
Some nature lovers even use specific bird applications on their smartphones to make their ornithological discoveries more easily identifiable.
Lilly Young, 14, is locally known as a good birder.
“She has the ability to see and remember a bird, to notice the distinct difference in look, behavior and sounds, she uses all of her senses and she has an amazing recall,” said Barbara Fontaine, retired wildlife biologist and member of the Audubon Society for five years.
Young lowered her binoculars and turned away from the migrating pelicans only long enough to say, “I think God created such an amazing thing in birds and just don’t understand how people can’t see that.”
Umpqua Valley Audubon Society is trying to bring awareness of accessibility and inclusion to birders and potential birders who have a disability or other health concerns.
If you are interested in becoming a member or participating in the monthly outings, please visit umpquaaudubon.org or look for the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society Facebook page.
