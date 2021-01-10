A Roseburg man accused of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse was sentenced Friday to serve 75 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Glenn Jay Essig, 65, was convicted on one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a Measure 11 crime in Oregon carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 75 months.
The Roseburg Police Department arrested Essig on Oct. 12 after receiving information from a juvenile female who was known to Essig.
Court documents alleged that on four separate occasions over a two-year period, Essig engaged in sexual physical contact with the juvenile female. The girl told an investigator that the abuse began in 2015 when she was 10 years old.
He said he was trying to help the girl “learn about the birds and the bees” and, after noticing her taking a liking to other girls, he “wanted to show her that she could have more fun with boys as she got older.” Essig told police he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong at the time, but could now see what he had done was wrong.
When first confronted with the allegations by an investigating detective, Essig reportedly waived his right to speak without an attorney present, telling the investigator, “I need to get it out,” according to a court document.
