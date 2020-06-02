Many protesters wore masks — not to hide their identities, but as a nod to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — as they held signs calling for change after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other minorities who have died at the hands of police.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.
For more than 100 protesters who lined Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Sunday from Northwest Estelle Street to Duck Pond Street near Fred Meyer, there was zero hint of violence, only a rally about peace, a cry for justice and a call for change.
For Roseburg resident Melanie Morris, who has lived in this area for 31 years, this was her first protest. It took the national outcry from Floyd’s death to move her to join the rally, where she held a sign saying “I can’t breathe!” — a direct reference to Floyd’s pleas captured on video as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“This is way too close to home. I’m doing this for my kids and for future generations,” Morris said. “And for the many past generations who were unable to be heard.”
Clashes between protesters and police — who have been central to questions of justice and injustice related to the deaths — were on the minds of attendees and the Roseburg Police Department.
Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein and another police officer walked among participants with the goal to keep a low profile and ensure a peaceful protest.
“We just want people to have an avenue to express themselves and have a peaceful protest,” Klopfenstein said. “That’s what this is.”
Earlier in the day, Klopfenstein was overheard telling organizers that he and another officer would be in the area, but wanted to maintain a low profile to avoid detracting from the message the rally was trying to convey.
Klopfenstein joined other Douglas County law enforcement leaders who signed a joint statement denouncing the actions of Minneapolis police officers who involved in the death of Floyd on Memorial Day.
Roseburg’s rally drew supporters from a broad spectrum of ages and cultural backgrounds. Not since President Barack Obama visited the city in October 2015 had such a large group assembled for a common political reason.
“I moved to Douglas County in 1996 from El Paso, Texas, and it was a big cultural shock,” rally attendee Corina Escobedo-Jones said, holding a sign that read “Why do you fear my Black Skin.” “I experienced racism, and to experience it firsthand — it’s sad that we still are fighting this after 400 years. I want people to know my color because it’s a part of me. I am a nurse and I have had patients who do not want my help because of my color.
“We need to make a change. It has nothing to do with my ability, it was about my skin color. We need to teach our children not to be racist. Racism is learned.”
Escobedo-Jones, 47, was protesting along with her husband, Nick Cianci, 43, and her mother, Carmen Escobedo, 63.
“It’s been great, great to see our community come out and express their voice in a way that doesn’t endanger anybody or harm anybody,” Klopfenstein said. “I don’t recall Roseburg having anything (like the rally). These times are trying and we haven’t experienced these kind of trying times before. We’re trying to go out here and show the people that we support their First Amendment right and that we’re glad they’re able to exercise it.”
The rally also drew the watchful eye of Jacob Stoffal, a 43-year-old Tenmile resident. Stoffal parked his Chevy pickup truck by a former doughnut shop across the street from the protesters and stood beside it with a pistol on his hip, a rifle hanging from a sling at his side and a pair of handcuffs dangling from the back of his jeans.
“I’m here because of the rioting in LA and other places,” Stoffal said. “As long as everyone’s peaceful, I’m peaceful. All lives matter, not just one.
“I don’t mind these guys standing out here, but when you see people breaking windows in L.A. and around the country, well, that shit is not happening in my town. They have their rights and I have mine.”
Stoffal then drew the magazine from his rifle to show it was empty.
“I don’t want to hurt nobody,” he said. “This is our town, we don’t need anyone breaking things.”
“We support the First Amendment right, and we support the Second Amendment right,” Klopfenstein said. “We will support the Constitution for everybody.”
