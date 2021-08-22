Naomi Congleton can make anything taste delicious with blackberries.
And she has 20 years’ worth of first-place ribbons to prove it.
It all began during her teenage years when she participated in a blackberry cooking contest alongside her aunt.
“I learned a lot from her,” Congleton said. “She passed away, so I just keep doing it every year in her memory.”
Congleton was joined Saturday by other culinary enthusiasts on a blackberry kick ready to showcase their best creations at the 33rd annual Sutherlin Blackberry Festival.
A variety of sweet and savory dishes sprawled across the table as judges carefully examined submissions, utensil in hand, ready to rate on presentation, texture and flavor.
Andrea Schrock, of Sutherlin, volunteered as a judge for the contest.
“People can get really creative,” Schrock said. “Someone brought blackberry brisket last year.”
Linda Bruinsma, of Oakland, began actively cooking with blackberries after moving up to the area in 1991.
“It’s just a fun adventure and it challenges me to do something different,” Bruinsma said.
She brought six creations, including blackberry cornbread.
Mistakes will be made during the recipe creation process, Congleton said.
“Sometimes I take two different recipes and combine them,” she said. “My cheesecake recipe has taken me like 17 years to perfect.”
Congleton brought out her signature blackberry salad, which took home a first-place ribbon, along with other blackberry adapted dishes.
Jo Barnes, of Sutherlin, who has helped run the contest for the last 25 years, said she’s never seen such a small turnout.
Congleton said the pandemic could possibly have had an impact.
“Normally the tables are just packed with stuff,” Congleton said. “And so it’s a lot harder competition.”
Festival organizers canceled other events out of precaution while COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the county. Event cancellations from Saturday include the pancake breakfast at the Sutherlin Senior Center, Mystical Oasis Belly Dancing and karaoke. The diaper derby scheduled for Sunday has also been called off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.