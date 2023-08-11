Orange cones, a seesaw, a green tarp and a splash pad all took up residence in the River Arena.
By the looks of it, one might guess a dog agility competition was taking place in the goat barn at the Douglas County Fair on Thursday evening. Rather than dogs testing their comfort, trust and agility, there were goats taking the course by storm, led by their FFA exhibitors.
The goat obstacle course involved entering the ring through a green shower curtain cut into strips and getting a quick pet from an assisting judge. Goats then walked over a green crinkling tarp, navigated a green and red seesaw, cleared a low jump and slalomed through a series of orange cones before finally ending the course with a walk through the splash pad.
Judge Gina Hawley has been a 4-H leader ever since she aged out of the program in 2018 and said she was excited to bring back the Goat Obstacle Course Contest this year after an event hiatus caused by COVID-19. She said some of the motivation to get the event running again was to provide more fun experiences for those showing animals in the goat barn.
“It’s a lot of fun, honestly. You get to see goats do silly tricks and you get to see kids laugh at their goats do silly tricks so it’s a lot of fun,” Hawley said. “I just think it’s something that’s really heartwarming. It really brings the goat barn together.”
As for why one would want to watch a goat guided by a child navigate an obstacle course, sometimes hesitantly with protesting bleats, Hawley said the experience helps foster strong bonds between 4-Hers and their animals.
“A lot of it is mostly just trust in your animal and knowing your animal trusts you. If they trust you enough to know that you’re not going to get them hurt, they’ll walk through anything,” Hawley said. “You’re a better shower if you can have that trust in your animal and you know that they’re going to listen. You’re not running across the pen. It makes it a lot easier to know that and you feel more comfortable in yourself.”
One competitor in the contest was 13-year-old Autumn Croy, and her Nubian goat Ivy. Autumn and Ivy practiced running the obstacle course all day Thursday to prepare for the contest. Even though Autumn said Ivy hated the water, the duo navigated the obstacle course with relative ease. Prior to the fair, Ivy lived in Autumn’s house for about two weeks.
“She’s a dog,” Autumn joked about her goat. “She’s sweet and she’s well-behaved and she gets into stuff but she doesn’t make a mess like other animals would.”
Autumn said she enjoys being a member of 4-H because of the experiences she gets to participate in and how it allows her to work closely with animals. She said she entered the Goat Obstacle Course Contest because it sounded like a good way “to build a better bond between me and my animal.”
“It sounded like fun and a good way to cool her off,” she said.
For Autumn, there are numerous benefits to being involved in 4-H.
“I get to participate in multiple things and I get to spend time with animals,” Autumn said. “I love showing my animals. I love spending time with my animals.”
FFA Member William Buckley and his goat Novelty won the Goat Obstacle Course event.
Autumn said she enjoyed competing and looks forward to the rest of the week at the fair. She added that she also looks forward to not cleaning up after Ivy, who enjoys kicking hay out of her pen and into the aisle of the barn.
“She’s the only one who likes to dig,” Autumn said.
“What about Saturday?” Ashley Croy, Autumn’s mom asked.
“Saturday?” Autumn asked. “Rides.”
