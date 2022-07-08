Juliete Palenshus, along with Jess Hand, and John Dimof came together four years ago to form the Blue Zones Project-Umpqua movement. As of August 2021, these original members have transformed this organization into a Certified Blue Zone Community under the name Thrive Umpqua.
"Thrive Umpqua is continuing the transformative work of Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, which launched in 2017," Palenshus said. “Our team of four started in August of 2017 and three of our original team members continue to serve on the team today: Jess Hand as Executive Director, John Dimof as Strategic Partnership Director, and me as Community Engagement Director.”
Thrive Umpqua’s primary goal remains to make the healthy choice the easy choice for residents and businesses by implementing well-being best practices throughout our community’s neighborhoods, organizations, policies, and social networks.
"Our transition to Thrive Umpqua gave the team an opportunity to reflect on how much has changed in our region as a result of this community-wide well-being initiative," Hand said. "I feel so proud of our community for being willing to lean in and try new things that have made a lasting impact. Our work is centered on community building. I'm inspired daily by the hard and important work I see underway to make our community an even better place to be. It's why I look forward to going to work every day."
Palenshus said that the team's well-being initiative have outperformed the state's trends since 2017, seeing 4.6% fewer health risks than expected if the community had followed state trends.
“This means that individual lives are being impacted and there's a measurable cost saving associated with that impact," Palenshus said. "And we're creating a culture of well-being that impacts the food we eat, the company we keep, the way we move, and our overall outlook on life.”
Thrive Umpqua has worked with thousands of residents and volunteers, hundreds of local businesses, schools, community leaders, and others, toward the goal of improving the well-being of people living in the Umpqua Valley.
