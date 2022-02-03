Levi Simmons took an impromptu swim. Sophia McLaughlin and Addyson Marlow both got slapped with a slimy tail. And the big one got away.
Such was the morning at Cooper Creek Reservoir Thursday as Eastwood Elementary fifth graders were treated to a guided rainbow trout fishing excursion.
The event — properly known as the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby Kids Day — was held at the west boat dock of Cooper Creek. Two buses carrying nearly 60 Eastwood students arrived at the reservoir, where two dozen fishing guides and approximately 1,600 stocked rainbow trout awaited their angling efforts.
“It’s just a fun event,” said Evan Leonetti of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, still snickering as his colleague Simmons got soaked while dispensing the trout into the reservoir.
“It’s just cool to give back to these kids who work the hatchery at their school,” added Chris Baumgartner, a committee member for the Kids Day event.
The guides, many of whom will be participating in the steelhead derby this weekend, worked with the kids on how to bait a hook, casting techniques and how to land their catch, all while volunteering their boats, their equipment and — most importantly — their time.
The bite was slow at first — it took a little while for the fish to find their bearings in their suddenly new environment — but once the bite was on, the mantra from teachers and coaches was simple: “If you catch it, you kiss it.”
Eastwood teacher Camron Pope said that derby day, which he has been a part of for close to eight years, is one of the few days that his students show up extra early for school.
“‘I’m not going to be left behind!’” Pope said of the excitement of his students when they arrived at school Thursday morning. “It’s just a great activity for them. It gets them out in nature.
“I could have the most bomb-diggity math lesson ever, but they’re going to remember this a lot more.”
About 45 minutes into the fishing adventure, one of the girls in the class appeared to have either hooked into a wayward tree limb or one of the biggest fish in Cooper Creek, as evidenced by her 8-foot fishing rod bent nearly in half. But after a 5-minute battle, the line went slack, with whatever was on that hook having moved on.
Meanwhile, Sophia and Addyson seemed to have the hot spot fishing near the dock. After each had landed a fish of their own, Sophia hooked and landed the boat’s third fish. The “You catch it, you kiss it” rule was still in effect, and both girls showed apprehension after having been through the process once each.
But, as each girl leaned in for one class kiss, the trout awoke quickly enough to slap each in the face with its tail before diving back into the water.
Guide Jordan Pullen was participating in the event for the first time after hearing about it from other fishing guides. While his boat had nary a nibble on the bait, he fell back on the adage of “A bad day fishing is still better than a good day at work.”
“These kids could be in a classroom right now, and I’m a little envious,” Pullen said. “I never got to miss school for a fishing trip. It’s nice to be able to come out and enjoy a day with the kids.”
