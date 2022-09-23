The City of Roseburg has chosen the new At-Large member to serve on the Homeless Commission. Chris Boice, a current Douglas County commissioner, was selected from a field of eight applicants to serve in this position.
Boice has accepted the nomination.
“I applied for the At-Large position as an individual and not as a representative of the county,” Boice said. “At the same time, if things come up that the county would be able to help with, I will be able to bring those items forth.”
Now, both the county and the city will have council members present on the commission to offer their insight and expertise. Shelley Briggs Loosely is the city council member who also has a seat on the Homeless Commission.
Out of the eight applicants, two had personally experienced homelessness and two had experience working in homeless advocacy groups.
“I just got my permanent home after spending seven years homeless in Coos Bay and the last three at Peace at Home,” said Sheila Anderson, an applicant for the homeless commission and advocate for the homeless community. “I am part of a three-person group that acts as legal observers and records police and clean-up crews.”
Anderson and her group have worked with the Gaddis Park homeless population doing sock and shoe exchanges and working to try and protect people from having their personal belonging destroyed.
“It is actually illegal for these clean-up crews to take anything if individual’s request to have their gear, not thrown away,” Anderson said. “I think we need someone on the commission that really understands these problems and has lived this life.”
Intrinsic and practical knowledge and understanding of the homeless crisis is a common thread among the applicants.
“I know about 90% of the homeless population in Roseburg and I am the only actually homeless candidate,” said Jeffery Marotz, a local member of the homeless community. “There is a lot of judgment out there towards us and that is not right."
Due to COVID-19 lockdowns and safety protocols, the most recent survey was completed in 2020. At that time, 845 individuals were counted as homeless in Roseburg, with 183 of these people being under the age of 18.
“There are a lot of people out here that want services, want housing, would take help,” Marotz said. “Of course, there are some that prefer to live on the streets and are not going to take assistance.”
The Homeless Commission is now fully staffed and ready to address local challenges.
"We have placed individuals on the commission with access to resources and funding in order to get the navigation center and camp completely up and running," Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich said. "Everyone involved is being asked what resources they can bring to the table."
The tentative plan, according to Rich, is to get the core team in place, and then utilize individuals from the homeless community as part of the commission to act as advocates for immediate needs and services for the homeless community at-large.
