Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, the incumbent for Position 3 on the Board of Commissioners, moved closer to retaining his seat after a second round of election results were released Thursday evening.
However, the bond for Roseburg Public Schools is unlikely to pass.
Boice, requiring 50% of the vote — plus one vote — to retain his seat, climbed from 49.92% after Tuesday’s count to 50.9% as of Thursday, with a total of 30,427 ballots counted. Mike Ruehle (18.8%) was second in the race for Position 3 as of Thursday night, with a total of 29,811 ballots counted.
With more than 15,000 ballots counted, the bond to repair facilities in the Roseburg school district appears to be denied, with 56.5% of Roseburg residents voting against the measure.
“I am deeply grateful for the support we received from our community and to everyone who voted “yes” to supporting our schools,” Superintendent Jared Cordon wrote in a statement released Friday morning. “Although the projects proposed in the bond will not be completed at this time, we will continue to maintain our facilities to the best of our ability. We were encouraged by the widespread support we received throughout this process and are confident that we will find a way to work with the community to address our capital improvement needs.”
The proposition for Douglas County to become a part of a border expansion discussion — best known as the “Greater Idaho Movement” — drew closer after Tuesday’s early returns.
Votes against the Greater Idaho proposal sat at 57% after Tuesday’s initial count, but as of Thursday, with more than 33,000 votes counted, 47% were in favor of having Douglas County integrated into the proposed Idaho expansion.
Other local races reflected little change. Incumbent Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress has pulled nearly 73% of the vote for Position 1 and Tim Freeman, Position 2, saw his lead grow slightly to 55% with 30,000 ballots counted.
The next round of results is expected to be released May 25. Results are scheduled to be certified between June 8-13, but no later than 27 days after Primary Election Day.
