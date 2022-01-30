Books can be a great way to explore nature in the outside world from the comfort of your own couch.
Picture BooksMicha Archer’s “Wonder Walkers” does an incredible job of illustrating the questions that come to mind in pondering the outdoors. The illustrations were created through paper collage, and the layers of collage give a wider variety of colors and textures to the images, making them as unique as the nature they depict. The walkers ponder questions such as “Is dirt the world’s skin?” and “Is fog the river’s blanket?” This book is a beautiful look at the wonder of nature.
Middle Grades“Willodeen” by Katherine Applegate is a fantastical nature story centered on a tween girl whose love of animals and science helps her cope with the loss of her parents and brother in a fire. Willodeen lives in Perchance, a magical place with creatures such as stinky screechers and hummingbears, which are valued because they draw tourists to the annual fair. Willodeen would much rather explore the outdoors than attend school; that is, until she makes friends with Connor, who uses his artistic skills to create a screecher that comes to life. When the hummingbear population essentially disappears, Willodeen uses the scientific method to determine what happened, and it will take her family and friends to help her convince the locals how to fix the problem. Themes of grief, environmentalism and family make this a book that will get young junior readers talking.
TeensOregon author April Henry used the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge to create a tense, human-vs.-nature novel titled “Playing With Fire.” Natalia is on her first date with Wyatt, a hike in the Gorge. As they start back to their car, they come upon a wildfire that blocks their path. Running back to a waterfall, they warn several other people who now are trapped, and they make a plan to stay ahead of the fire and reach safety as a team. Natalia has experience with fire; six years ago, she accidentally started her family’s home on fire, and her 2-year-old brother died. In the ensuing years, Natalia has developed coping strategies for her anxiety and taken first aid classes, both of which help her and the group. Wyatt is an Eagle Scout, and he becomes the de facto leader. Every chapter brings some kind of crisis, whether it is natural or medical, and the two teens need to keep calm and draw on every bit of training they have received to survive.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
