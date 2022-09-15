Bottledrop donation to Sunrise SAM TEMPLE The News-Review Sam Temple Sep 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sunrise Enterprises recycle manager Steven Buckley walks toward bundled materials waiting to be transported in Green in January 2018. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, the parent company of BottleDrop, has announced a donation to Sunrise Enterprises, a Roseburg-based nonprofit, in the amount of $2,500.Sunrise Enterprises provides employment and community inclusion opportunities to individuals with disabilities in Douglas County, said Savannah Jones, communications director at Sunrise Enterprises.“We are so grateful to bottle drop for this generous grant,” said Jones. “Sunrise will use this grant money to fund outings and purchase craft/activity supplies for the program participants.”The donation is part of the Containers for Change program and will be used by the nonprofit to help people with disabilities access employment opportunities.“Members of our day support activities program love gathering blue bags from each of our locations and taking them to BottleDrop to help fund the Sunrise mission,” Jones said.The day support activities program is for retired and unemployed individuals with disabilities that are looking for a way to be active in the community.“We also make regular visits to the bottle drop,” said Jones. “We have some amazing businesses that donate their cans and bottle to our daily support activities program.” Sam Temple can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sam Temple Follow Sam Temple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular MOD Pizza to open Roseburg location Tuesday, special events this weekend Winston boy severely injured in crash, airlifted to Portland hospital Pacific Power monitoring safety shutoffs; Twelvemile Creek Fire reaches 70 acres Death Notices for September 9, 2022 Smoked out: Poor air quality stops Nelson-Roseburg football game at halftime TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Glide fire receives grant to replaced aged water tender Two local organizations receive small operations grant from state ‘Barbarian’ is unpredictable, scary and fun Riverhawks beat SWOCC in league match Chemeketa tops Umpqua 2-0 in women's soccer
