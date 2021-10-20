Old Melrose crash

First responders work the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Old Melrose Road west of Roseburg Wednesday afternoon. The road is closed in both directions between West Harvard Avenue and Melrose Road as law enforcement investigates the crash.

 MIKE HENNEKE The News-Review

Old Melrose Road between West Harvard Avenue and Melrose Road west of Roseburg is closed indefinitely due to a multiple vehicle crash which occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews and law enforcement are on the scene as of 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

