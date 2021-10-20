Old Melrose Road between West Harvard Avenue and Melrose Road west of Roseburg is closed indefinitely due to a multiple vehicle crash which occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews and law enforcement are on the scene as of 3 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.
