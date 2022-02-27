Yoncalla High School students Ryan Morrill, left, and Aiden Grichar, right, participate in the crosscut sawing portion of the high school logging and forestry skills competition at the 5th Annual Future Forestry Workers Career Day on Friday.
Joziah Browning, of Yoncalla, successfully landed both axes on the target during the second round of the high school logging and forestry skills competition at the 5th Annual Future Forestry Workers Career Day on Friday.
Yoncalla High School student Joziah Browning warms up ahead of the ax-throwing portion of the high school logging and forestry skills competition at the 5th Annual Future Forestry Workers Career Day on Friday.
EUGENE — Joziah Browning felt confident he’d hit the target.
As soon as the word “go” echoed from a megaphone nearby, he tossed one of his axes toward the bullseye. A miss. He firmly grasped his second and final ax before throwing it, this time landing close to the center of the target. The two axes belonging to his opponent lay on the ground.
“I just destroyed the guy I went against,” Browning said.
Browning and his teammates from Yoncalla High School came out to Eugene on Friday to compete in a high school logging and forestry skills competition at the 5th Annual Future Forestry Workers Career Day. The event took place alongside the 84th Annual Oregon Logging Conference.
During the relay competition, high school teams competed in ax-throwing, compass and pacing, tool identification, cable splicing, choker setting, crosscut and single buck sawing.
They’re a bit green, said Jannelle Wilde, natural resources teacher at Yoncalla High School. While Wilde has taught the natural resources class since it began about five years ago, this is the first time students from the school participated in a competition. Some of the students didn’t have a chance to actually practice with a chainsaw until the day before, Wilde said.
Will Renfroe, who was tasked with participating in the chainsaw event, said it was cool to compete and see students from the other schools participating.
“You can only do so well during practice,” Renfroe said. “But things can change as soon as that pressure sets in.”
The competition gave students like Teki Turner, the ability to test out different tasks, such as cable splicing while enjoying the thrill of competing.
“I wanted to have fun and have more learning opportunities,” Turner said.
And the learning opportunities continue inside the classroom. Throughout the school year, students study everything from fish habitats, to basics of ecology and forestry. For Wilde, it is also important to give students the opportunity to participate in events like this in order to learn more about logging and forestry through hands-on activities.
“I think being here has given some kids the itch to get better,” Wilde said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
