Melinda Preciado, the reigning Miss Wheelchair Oregon, spent 22 years in Douglas County attending Umpqua Valley Christian High School before finishing her education at Umpqua Community College where she received her GED diploma.
In January 2021 — after 40 years of chasing dreams, dancing and living her life — a traumatic event took her right leg above the knee and left her with severe arthritis and a deformity in her left leg.
“I understand how some people just want to stay at home and never leave,” Preciado said. "I get stuck four times trying to get to the bus stop and have to have my children push me across the train tracks.”
While in rehabilitation, Preciado was introduced to the Miss Wheelchair pageant.
“Throughout my life I’ve loved beauty pageants,” Preciado said. “I literally got to live those dreams.”
With an autistic son and her own struggles, Preciado is using her platform to bring real practical change to the lives of people experiencing disabilities.
“It’s everything. Bathrooms, even if they say they are accessible, they are too tight or the door swings in so you cannot close it,” she said. “Some do not even have the metal bars to help you out of your chair.”
Preciado now lives in Springfield and is working with elected officials and planners to make the world more accessible for those who are alter-abled.
David Loveall, Lane County Commissioner elect, recently met with Preciado to discuss accessibility issues.
"In kind of a knee-jerk moment we were at a restaurant and everything was supposed to be hunky-dory, but when Melinda tried to use the restroom, it was impossible," he said. "It became more apparent the issues she was discussing.”
Loveall has taken this encounter to heart and began meeting with people in an effort to potentially create a system of incentives for businesses to make themselves more accessible to everyone.
“I think Melinda is bringing a pencil-sharp focus onto issues that people know about, but no one was doing anything about.”
Preciado is not satisfied with only local change, she has a bigger vision of accessibility being the norm and all Americans being able to use bathrooms and go into stores.
“I recently had to take a plane trip and it was a nightmare,” Preciado said. “I asked the stewardess about using the bathroom and she said that the airline just hopes alter-abled people use the bathroom before boarding because there is no way to get a chair in the bathroom on a plane.”
Preciado fills her time with advocacy work, volunteering, and participating in events to bring awareness to accessibility issues.
“In August, I went Michigan to compete in the national competition for Miss Wheelchair America,” she said. “I’ve been volunteering for events for foster children and children with illnesses as well as being in a few parades and mental health walks/events.”
While Preciado didn't win the Miss Wheelchair America 2023 award she did receive the Rising Star Award and the Certificate of Achievement Award for her work in advocating for people with disabilities.
Preciado is working diligently to create change and inspire others to follow her lead.
“Any female in Oregon that is 21 and over that is always using a wheelchair for mobility, if they would like to enter the competition for Miss Wheelchair Oregon 2023, they can reach out to me at nrspre13@bionicwarrior18.com,” said Preciado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.