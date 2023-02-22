The owner of Sugar Mama’s Gourmet Desserts is switching gears and changing career paths as Cara Otis has effectively phased herself out of the baking business. Simultaneously, Otis purchased a product line from Inspiration Mixes in an effort to move from being a baker to supplying high-quality gluten-free products to people around the county.
“I knew and liked the owners of Inspiration Mixes and my husband went gluten and dairy free two years ago, so we tried their line in an effort to find the best products out there,” said Otis. “I took one of their chocolate cake mixes to a party and it got rave reviews. People said they could not tell it was gluten-free.”
It was then that the conversation sprang up between friends and a deal was made for Otis to purchase the mix portion of the company, but not the bakery, “Because I already had a bakery and I know the time involved in actually baking every day, and they had a commercial style bakery, I was not interested.”
This has been a source of some confusion.
“I want to address the misconception that we bought the gluten-free bakery, we did not, we only purchased the mixes line of products,” said Otis, “I want to highlight to the community there is space for a gluten-free bakery in Roseburg, and we have this amazing line of products that could be utilized.”
Otis plans of focusing on creating e-commerce and working to supply commercial businesses with gluten-free mixes.
“That means selling the 10-pound bags and the 25-pound bags to restaurants and bakeries and bakers that want to make their own products,” said Otis. “E-commerce is selling those cute little packs online across the U.S., those are good profit margins.”
The tentative plan is to keep the Inspiration Mixes available at Sherm’s Thunderbird as a local source for the product.
“I don’t plan on scaling up the retail side. In fact, when I bought the business I scaled back on the product line overall,” Otis said. “I think I will keep sullying Sherm’s so long as I am not in the negative. If I don’t make a ton of money that is fine but it is not where I am focusing. If a store in Portland called, and wanted to carry our line, I would probably tell them no.”
Sherm's Thunderbird Store Manager John Robertson said the product has done well in the past.
"I am glad someone decided to keep it going,” said Robertson. “I think this product will still do well in here and we plan on keeping the line.”
Otis feels there is a current misconception around the gluten-free world, “About 70% of people are gluten-free for lifestyle choices with only about 30% at risk of illness or death. Your target market is not that 30%, plus, in any friend group the one with the most dietary restrictions decides where to go. So why would restaurants not want to cater?”
With Inspiration Bakery closing its doors and Sugar Mama’s Gourmet Desserts scheduled to close in May, a gluten-free bakery would be able to cater to a growing crowd.
More information: 541-378-6361. Inspiration Mixes has no storefront and its website is currently under construction.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
