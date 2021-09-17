WINSTON — Wildlife Safari has a new elephant in the room.
In late August, the wildlife park welcomed “Butch,” a 43-year-old African Elephant who came to the park from the Monterey Zoo in California after the last of his companions passed away.
When trying to decide what the California elephant sanctuary was going to do with the more than 10-foot-tall pachyderm, it came across Wildlife Safari and its herd of African elephants and decided it would be the perfect fit.
“Butch joined the herd on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 31, and is settling in nicely,” said Dan Brands, the park’s general curator who oversees the elephant herd.
As a dedicated pack animal, Butch has reportedly blended well with Wildlife Safari’s existing herd of elephants, in part due to his patient demeanor.
“He’s a big, lovable and pensive guy and a bit of a goof,” Brands said. “He loves to play in the water and make his own mud wallows.”
Due to an unknown injury to one of his tusks, both tusks have been removed, according to a 2016 report from The Salinas Californian. Wildlife Safari is limiting Butch’s interactions for now, but he is visible in the drive-thru portion of the park.
“We’re always excited to welcome a new animal to the park,” executive director Dan Van Slyke said. “It’s not just an addition to the park and the animal collection, but a larger than life addition to our community.”
