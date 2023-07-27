OAKLAND — A schoolhouse built over a century ago stands about 50 yards from the bank of Calapooya Creek, partially shaded by oak and maple trees.
The schoolhouse, built in 1905, is owned and maintained by the Calapooia Community Club, formerly known as the Calapooia Ladies’ Club. The club has seen changes in Oakland and has utilized the one-room schoolhouse since 1938, one year after the club’s formation.
The schoolhouse stands in the Stephens Historical District — the only rural historic district in Douglas County recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.
The Calapooia Community Club will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 325 Scott Henry Road, Oakland. The event allows visitors to peruse archives, enjoy refreshments, explore the historic property — including the nearby Calapooia Church — and connect with the folks working to maintain this nationally registered historic site.
Sue Horton has been the Calapooia Community Club president since 2020 and a club member since 2016. She said her job as the president of the nonprofit club includes doing everything from cleaning gutters to giving members rides to club meetings to coordinating luncheon volunteers.
“Just like any volunteer group, you do everything,” Horton said. “You keep the organization just moving forward.”
And move forward they have.
The club has been around for generations. In that time, the schoolhouse has undergone some upgrades to ensure the space can be well-utilized. Some additions included a kitchen, indoor bathrooms and a utility-storage room in 1954. The ‘60s saw a galvanized roof added and the inside walls painted. In the ‘70s, the outside of the building got a fresh coat of paint.
The club hosts holiday bazaars, luncheons and rummage sales throughout the year.
Club member Charlene Nichols owns the Calapooia Church, another building in the Stephens Historical District built in 1906. Nichols and her sister Betty Woodruff purchased the church in 1970. Nichols said restoring that space together was one of their greatest achievements.
Nichols’ mother and aunt were founding members of the Ladies’ Club and she has fond memories of attending meetings as a child, where she would play with other neighborhood kids. Her mother was a club member for her entire life.
“If it weren’t for the members before us, we would not be members now and that’s the way history is,” Nichols said. “If it wasn’t for the people who went before us and the things they did, we wouldn’t have what we have now. I’m very into that kind of thing and my sister was and my mother was — we all three were.”
For Horton, the value of the historic schoolhouse and the long-standing commitment of the club to their space and the community supports connections and caring within participants.
“It gives you the sense of neighborhood, of just meeting with a group of people once a month. Some of these people you would never know or see in any other situation,” Horton said. “You learn to care for people and you think about ‘what can we do in the community?’ It’s just this small little part of us that, you know, we try to make something better.”
Horton said the goal of the open house is to invite folks into the club’s space and make it known that the building is historic and available for community needs. She encourages visitors to explore the large lawn flanking the banks of Calapooya Creek and to enjoy the space. She said the 100 years of preceding history encourages her to keep the mission of the club active.
“You just look back and all of these people have contributed and want to create something better and so it motivates you to pass it along,” Horton said.
Outside of the open house, regular meetings for the Calapooia Community Club are hosted in the schoolhouse at noon every Wednesday. The Community Club schoolhouse and the Calapooia church are both available for event rentals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.