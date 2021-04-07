A California man was sentenced to 81 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections after being convicted of methamphetamine delivery.
Wesley Marcel Gutierrez, 35, of Harbor City, California, received his sentence Tuesday from Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge. Charges of unlawful meth possession and delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school were dismissed after Gutierrez entered a no contest plea Feb. 16.
Gutierrez was arrested on June 14, 2020, after investigators from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at the Riverfront Hotel at 315 W. Harvard Ave., less than 1,000 feet from the campus of Roseburg High School.
During the search, DINT detectives seized 8 pounds of meth, as well as a measuring scale and empty packaging, according to a court document.
Gutierrez reportedly told detectives that he was "middle-manning" for someone he had met at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, and said there really wasn't much he could tell detectives.
"It is what it is," Gutierrez reportedly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.