A Pleasanton, California, woman is back in the Douglas County Jail facing multiple charges, including suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, after a June 13, 2020, crash, which killed a North Bend man.

Stevie Nicole Shuey, 30, was booked into the jail early Thursday morning, more than a month after Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Frances E. Burge issued a warrant for her arrest on Dec. 10. Shuey was contacted by Santa Cruz, California, police on numerous unrelated charges on Jan. 5 before being returned to Douglas County custody.

While the crash occurred in June, Shuey was not indicted until Nov. 5 in Douglas County Circuit Court, and court records did not indicate the conditions of Shuey's release. Her bail remains at $1 million.

Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 7:24 p.m. on Highway 101 near milepost 208 just north of Gardiner. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a Volkswagen Rabbit driven by Shuey was northbound on the coastal highway when it crossed into the southbound lane. The car collided with a Hyundai Genesis operated by Michael Lindsay, 69, of North Bend.

Lindsay was pronounced dead at the scene. Shuey was transported by Life Flight to an undisclosed hospital.

The passenger in the Hyundai, Erica Billingslea, 33, of Coos Bay, was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries at the time.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

