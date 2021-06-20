The popular Camas Valley Fun Days 2021 racing series will make its comeback in July, with events also scheduled for September and October.
The dirt racing extravaganza, in its 13th year, will be held on its usual location at 1086 Main Camas Rd., with all proceeds benefitting the Camas Valley Rural Fire Department. The last official event in 2019 drew nearly 3,000 people to the town of 600.
Fun Days is held on 97 acres located west-southwest of Camas Valley Charter School, with ample room for overnight dry camping from tents to RVs.
The festivities begin July 23, with barrel racing at 8 p.m., followed by a full slate of races the next day. Events Saturday include kids and adult bike and ATV racing as well as side-by-side drag racing, an obstacle course run, flat track racing and mud drag racing Saturday evening.
“It’s very family-friendly. Just a great group of people,” organizer Amandah Norman said. “It’s just a lot of fun. You just have to come out and see for yourself.”
A similar slate of events returns on Sept. 11, with bike, ATV and side-by-side racing at 9 a.m., followed by flat-track racing at 1 p.m., mud drags at 3 p.m. and a night obstacle course race at 6 p.m.
The final events will be held Oct. 9, with bike and ATV races at 9 a.m., an 11 a.m. obstacle course race and will be capped with mud drags at 2 p.m.
Technical inspection fees for the kids (13-and-younger) bike and ATV racing is $15 for each event, and $30 for those 13 and older. Entry fee for the mud drags is $60. All entrants will be required to sign a liability release to compete.
Admission for all visitors 13 and older is $10, and $5 for seniors, disabled, veterans and first responders. Dry camping is also available for $35 per night in addition to the attendance fee. Parents should consider bringing ear coverings for younger children.
Camas Valley Fun Days 2021 is a drug- and alcohol-free event. Food and retail vendors will be available on-site.
For more information, call James Beans at 541-430-4254, Amandah Norman at 541-430-2486 or search for Camas Valley Fun Days on Facebook.
