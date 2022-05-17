As the people of Douglas County prepare themselves for another election cycle, those community members with a desire to serve find themselves in a waiting game.
Today is primary election day.
With mail-in ballots and a new system for vote counting in place, final results may not be fully available for a few days. Still, that feeling of excitement and relief are present in the candidates for the three commissioner seats and the Circuit Court Judge seat for District 4.
“We are having a watch party at the headquarters (Republican Party), 506 Jackson. All are welcome and I look forward to serving all of Douglas County come Jan. 3, 2023,” said Valynn Currie, commissioner candidate for position 2.
Other candidates have different plans for finding out results.
“No watch party, radio maybe," said Dave Bohn, commissioner candidate for position 3. "I am working up Rock Creek … but all the candidates are good people, and may the best man win."
Not every candidate is feeling that excitement. There is an undercurrent of disillusion from at least one incumbent candidate.
“I am going to my son’s thesis dissertation,” said commissioner candidate and incumbent Chris Boice. “After all the lies by other candidates, my son’s graduation seems way more important than a watch party.”
Current commissioner, and hopeful candidate, Tim Freeman said, “I appreciate people willing to engage in the process, do their research and participate. I look forward to the results whomever they may be for.”
Freeman is planning a small private gathering with just his campaign team to watch the results.
“I was born and raised here and have lived in Roseburg my whole life, raising my children here, too,” said Ashley Hicks, commissioner candidate for position 3. “There is a huge gap between what the community is talking about and what the elected officials are discussing. I have been volunteering in Roseburg since River Clean-up in 2012. Being a commissioner will help me be even more involved in the community.”
The people of Douglas County are faced with tough choices this year and the commissioner races are just one area of contention.
“I am a little disappointed in the changes from when I ran in 2018,” said Brandy Stone, commissioner candidate for position 2. “I haven’t planned an election party because ballots are going to be counted for a week after the election.”
“I will probably look at the county clerk website for results,” said Tom Kress, candidate for commissioner position 1. “I really just want to thank all the voters of Douglas County.”
The News-Review contacted all commissioner and judge candidates for inclusion in this story. Responses from candidates Mike Ruehle, Marcus Black, Diana Fletcher and Jason Thomas were not received by press time.
